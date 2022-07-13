Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of South32 in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for South32’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for South32’s FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on South32 from GBX 260 ($3.09) to GBX 250 ($2.97) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 340 ($4.04) to GBX 325 ($3.87) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.57) to GBX 250 ($2.97) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. South32 has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

