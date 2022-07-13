Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ArcelorMittal in a report issued on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $12.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.38. The consensus estimate for ArcelorMittal’s current full-year earnings is $11.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s FY2023 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $1.02. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $21.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.00) to €46.10 ($46.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

MT opened at $22.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,251,000 after buying an additional 4,967,981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 44.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,465,000 after buying an additional 1,196,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 96.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,642,000 after buying an additional 1,818,361 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 21.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,126,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,074,000 after buying an additional 558,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,861,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after buying an additional 1,265,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal (Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.