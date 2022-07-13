Jefferies Financial Group Comments on thyssenkrupp AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of thyssenkrupp in a report issued on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for thyssenkrupp’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share.

TKAMY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on thyssenkrupp from €9.40 ($9.40) to €8.80 ($8.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on thyssenkrupp from €18.00 ($18.00) to €17.00 ($17.00) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. DZ Bank downgraded thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.80 ($5.80) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on thyssenkrupp from €16.50 ($16.50) to €17.60 ($17.60) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

thyssenkrupp stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

