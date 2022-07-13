Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of British Land in a report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for British Land’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 650 ($7.73) to GBX 710 ($8.44) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($6.90) to GBX 540 ($6.42) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British Land currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. British Land has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $7.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.1028 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

