Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Short Interest Update

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:JROOF traded down 0.07 on Wednesday, reaching 0.24. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,825. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 1-year low of 0.21 and a 1-year high of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is 0.30 and its 200-day moving average is 0.41.

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields in the United States. It invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

