Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Short Interest Update

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS:JROOF traded down 0.07 on Wednesday, reaching 0.24. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,825. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 1-year low of 0.21 and a 1-year high of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is 0.30 and its 200-day moving average is 0.41.
Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)
