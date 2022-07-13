JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 164,600 shares, an increase of 1,343.9% from the June 15th total of 11,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of JOFF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. 100,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,641. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. JOFF Fintech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

