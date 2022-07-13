John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Shares Sold by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB decreased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,552 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned approximately 0.65% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 56,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,195 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,456,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 44,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JHSC opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $38.05.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.