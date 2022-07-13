John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.80. John Wiley & Sons has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 53.05%.

In other news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $53,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,234.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

