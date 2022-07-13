Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Position Raised by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,428.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,567,000 after purchasing an additional 549,693 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JCI stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.66. The company had a trading volume of 112,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,348. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.93.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

