Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.82

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.82 and traded as low as C$4.32. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$4.51, with a volume of 262,388 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on JOY. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Journey Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Journey Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$224.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.86.

Journey Energy ( TSE:JOY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$45.86 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

