JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Trading Down 2.2%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.01 and last traded at $51.01. Approximately 8 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 26,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.17.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBSC. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 559.8% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 39,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 33,663 shares in the last quarter.

