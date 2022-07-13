JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a £120 Price Target

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been assigned a £120 ($142.72) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £120 ($142.72) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £115 ($136.77) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($130.83) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £105.71 ($125.72).

Shares of AZN traded down GBX 184 ($2.19) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting £109.80 ($130.59). The company had a trading volume of 1,930,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,159. The company’s 50 day moving average price is £104.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9,696.64. The stock has a market cap of £170.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.73. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 8,029 ($95.49) and a 52 week high of £112.38 ($133.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

