JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Clarkson (LON:CKN) Price Target to GBX 3,370

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,655 ($43.47) to GBX 3,370 ($40.08) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.50% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:CKN traded up GBX 270 ($3.21) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,225 ($38.36). The stock had a trading volume of 92,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,998. The company has a market capitalization of £983.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,978.53. Clarkson has a 1-year low of GBX 2,765 ($32.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,225 ($50.25). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,123.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,389.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Get Clarkson alerts:

In other Clarkson news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,254 ($38.70), for a total value of £39,405.94 ($46,867.20).

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.