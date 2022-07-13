JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $34.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQH. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of EQH opened at $25.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. Equitable has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $785,096.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,533.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $916,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,212 shares in the company, valued at $15,032,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,724 shares of company stock worth $3,086,416 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,024,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 96,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 34,731 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 4,568.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,598 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,765,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,493,000 after acquiring an additional 413,387 shares during the period.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

