JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $107.50

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.96.

NTRS opened at $96.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.59. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $89.68 and a 1-year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

