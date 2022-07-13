JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $107.50

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.96.
NTRS opened at $96.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.59. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $89.68 and a 1-year high of $135.15.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Northern Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
