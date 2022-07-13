JulSwap Hits Market Cap of $1.54 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. JulSwap has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $261,550.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JulSwap has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00104832 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00017278 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,802 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

