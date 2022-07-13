Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,223,460,000 after buying an additional 2,939,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,150,000 after buying an additional 432,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,984,000 after buying an additional 255,783 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,990,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.08. 110,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.79. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.69.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $181,204.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,877,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

