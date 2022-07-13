Jupiter (JUP) Hits Market Cap of $13.57 Million

Jupiter (JUP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 13th. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $13.57 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jupiter has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005239 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00102281 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00018486 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,174,486 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.