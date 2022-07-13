Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.69

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 211310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($59.47) to GBX 3,900 ($46.38) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,446 ($17.20) to GBX 1,413 ($16.81) in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.83.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

