Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West Sells 400 Shares

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $29,408.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU traded up $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.07. 98,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -80.72 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.07. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $130.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.52 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was up 192.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -331.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

