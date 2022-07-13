Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at CIBC

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$4.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KRR. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Desjardins lowered Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on Karora Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Karora Resources from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cormark lowered Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of Karora Resources stock traded down C$0.05 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. Karora Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.71 and a 1 year high of C$7.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$478.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64.

Karora Resources ( TSE:KRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$65.27 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Karora Resources will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

