Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.27.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 383,396 shares worth $19,830,753. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $94.02 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.36. The stock has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

About Blackstone (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.