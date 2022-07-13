Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 322 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,727,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.66.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.14.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

