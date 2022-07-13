Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes $304,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 282 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Tesla by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $577,000. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $881.49.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $699.21 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $724.65 billion, a PE ratio of 94.87, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $721.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $873.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

