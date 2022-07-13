Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TKC. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 30,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 43,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

TKC opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $766.84 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 12.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0826 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

