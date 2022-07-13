Kava (KAVA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $362.48 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Kava coin can currently be bought for $1.60 or 0.00008273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $362.48 million and approximately $11.48 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00087052 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00016590 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00254868 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00044406 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000244 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 230,843,906 coins and its circulating supply is 225,875,111 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

