KCCPAD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,438.00 (KCCPAD)

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. KCCPAD has a market cap of $1.07 million and $1,438.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One KCCPAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005132 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00101252 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00018325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00172156 BTC.

KCCPAD Profile

KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official

Buying and Selling KCCPAD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KCCPAD directly using U.S. dollars.

