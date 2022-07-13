KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Down 84.8% in June

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 84.8% from the June 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KDDI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.09. 170,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. KDDI has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $18.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.04.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $12.33 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KDDI will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KDDIY. Citigroup raised KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

