Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies makes up about 3.0% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $314,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $282,309,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $167,974,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $88,439,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTE. Jefferies Financial Group raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($56.00) to €58.00 ($58.00) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($58.00) to €56.00 ($56.00) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.03.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.61. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.5099 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.
About TotalEnergies (Get Rating)
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TotalEnergies (TTE)
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.