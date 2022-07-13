Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Equity Commonwealth accounts for approximately 1.3% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.10% of Equity Commonwealth worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,189,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,408,000 after purchasing an additional 285,122 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,217,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,425,000 after buying an additional 28,630 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,023,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,412,000 after buying an additional 523,577 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,850,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,933,000 after buying an additional 64,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,652,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,811,000 after buying an additional 25,684 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of EQC opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -250.27 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $28.84.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

