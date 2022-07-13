Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFX. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in Teleflex by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 80,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,386,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Teleflex by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX opened at $243.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $244.81 and a 12 month high of $424.35. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.82.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.38.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

