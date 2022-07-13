Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Invests $4.56 Million in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,388 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,000. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises 2.0% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 73.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 37,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $4,553,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEM stock opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 82.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

