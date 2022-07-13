Keeler Thomas Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 37,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $190.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

