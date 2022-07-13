Keeler Thomas Management LLC Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC reduced its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Hershey comprises 2.5% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 21.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Hershey by 57.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total value of $48,288,040.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,328,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,131,624.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 649,053 shares of company stock worth $142,714,209 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $220.13 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $334.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

