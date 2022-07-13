Keeler Thomas Management LLC Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $93.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.55 and a 200-day moving average of $84.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

