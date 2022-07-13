Keeler Thomas Management LLC Purchases Shares of 234,338 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 234,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,000. Ford Motor makes up approximately 1.9% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Benchmark decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

F stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

