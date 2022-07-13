Keeler Thomas Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $177.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $166.75 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

