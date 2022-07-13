Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, an increase of 1,342.4% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

KKOYY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.69. 22,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,037. Kesko Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0782 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Kesko Oyj provides trading sector services. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of home and specialty goods in Finland. This segment operates approximately 1,236 K-food stores, including K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K in Finland.

