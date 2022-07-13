Kevin Yuann Sells 1,500 Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) insider Kevin Yuann sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $13,245.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,098.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, June 9th, Kevin Yuann sold 1,500 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $16,710.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Kevin Yuann sold 1,396 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $16,738.04.

On Monday, May 9th, Kevin Yuann sold 3,524 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $28,473.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 144,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,189. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $34.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.28 million. Research analysts expect that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in NerdWallet by 137.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. 49.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

