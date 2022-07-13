Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $59,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW stock opened at $181.00 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $115.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

