Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.06% of CME Group worth $48,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $750,203,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in CME Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after buying an additional 2,795,636 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CME Group by 88,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,094,000 after buying an additional 1,456,347 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in CME Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,091,000 after buying an additional 603,755 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in CME Group by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 856,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,723,000 after buying an additional 434,699 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME opened at $203.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.67. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.20.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

