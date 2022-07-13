Keybank National Association OH Has $119.73 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,208,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,961 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.08% of Raytheon Technologies worth $119,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $93.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.09. The company has a market cap of $138.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

