Keybank National Association OH Has $505.58 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,884,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $505,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $228.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.97. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

