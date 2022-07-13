Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,222 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.26% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $77,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,722,000 after acquiring an additional 29,376 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,196,000 after acquiring an additional 710,392 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $141,569,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.46. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $54.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

