Keybank National Association OH Sells 5,253 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,818 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Walmart were worth $53,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $124.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.82. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stephens cut their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

