Keybank National Association OH Sells 7,774 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,352 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,774 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.05% of Union Pacific worth $89,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.10.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $206.16 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.71. The stock has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

