Keybank National Association OH Sells 90,446 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 977,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,446 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $104,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 147,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 240,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $101.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average is $106.42. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.