Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,116 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up about 2.1% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $2,597,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 21.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 72,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 17.2% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 937,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,711,000 after purchasing an additional 137,305 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 19.1% in the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

UL opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $60.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

