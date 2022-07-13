Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Buys New Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,000. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

TROW opened at $113.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.72 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

