Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.7% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 13.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $875,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 43.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 26,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN opened at $246.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company has a market cap of $131.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.61.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.